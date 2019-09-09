On the football field, our eyes often gravitate to the highlight-making plays of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. They electrify with their ability to thread the needle between two players for a pinpoint pass, shed tacklers and run for a touchdown or make an incredible, one-handed leaping catch while also staying in bounds.
What is often overlooked in our highlight culture is the play that allows the spectacular play to happen. Whether it’s opening up a gaping hole on the defensive line or protecting a quarterback long enough so he has time to throw, the blocking of the offensive line makes the spectacular possible.
It takes all 11 players working in concert on offense to produce results. The same is true away from the football field. No matter what you do, teamwork and cooperation will always win the day.
If you would like to see a real-world example of that, look no further than how the Emergency Operations Center in Glynn County functioned during Hurricane Dorian.
The EOC activated Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. as Dorian approached. Headed up by the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, the EOC serves as a central location for government agencies with a presence in Glynn County to coordinate their efforts to respond to disasters during states of emergency.
The night before, the county commission met and declared a state of emergency in Glynn County. The declaration gives the chairman of the board the authority to make emergency response decisions without calling for a board vote.
With all the parties involved in a central location, it was easy to discuss issues and disseminate information to those who needed to know. It also allowed for a united front to be presented to the community.
This united front was one that projected preparedness and calm in the face of a giant storm. There was never a hint of panic or fear coming out of the EOC. They encouraged people to evacuate and did everyone a service by leaving the F.J. Torras Causeway open during the process.
That point had to be hammered home a few times. Social media has a way of letting the truth get distorted or buried under falsehoods. The rumor that the causeway was closed went around a lot — most likely due to people confusing the closed Jekyll Island Causeway with the F.J. Torras Causeway.
A lot of credit will and should go to the local leaders that make it happen, but credit also needs to go to the men and women who carried out the orders and made the cooperation between a dozen or so different agencies possible.
When everyone is working on the same page, great results are possible. Even if Dorian had a bigger impact on the Isles, the EOC was ready and prepared to handle the situation. We pray another big storm never finds its way back to the Isles, but if it does, it’s comforting to know Glynn County has the leaders and personnel to handle it.