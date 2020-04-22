Gov. Brian Kemp, understandably eager to restart Georgia’s sagging economy, is relaxing the rules governing commerce and consumer movement during the COVID-19 outbreak. Beginning Friday, certain businesses that have been virtually shut down for weeks will reopen, though only under certain conditions.
Whether you agree with Gov. Kemp’s decision or disagree with it, or are unsure where you stand, please exercise caution and common sense in the days ahead. Stay clear of crowds, keep a safe distance from others and follow the other safety tips often repeated by health officials.
And whether you operate one of the businesses that will open Friday or next week, adhere to the rules. Don’t wander from them, not even by an inch. While the coronavirus may not be as prevalent as it once was, and that remains an iffy conclusion, it still exists. It’s still out there.
The governor’s timetable for reopening the state, dubbed one of the most aggressive in the nation, is divided into phases. In the first phase, which is this Friday, gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons and tattoo parlors can once again begin taking on customers. Owners are required to abide by strict guidelines, including following the social distancing policy and proper hygiene.
To help hospitals, some of which are worried about their financial health, Gov. Kemp is giving a greenlight on elective medical procedures. That’s sure to be good news to Southeast Georgia Health System, which operates the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys. It recently bemoaned the loss of better than 40 percent of its annual revenue due to its preparation and readiness for a heavy outbreak of the virus at home.
More businesses get to return to near-normal Monday in the next phase. They include movie theaters and restaurants, currently limited to takeout orders and curbside services. They, too, must continue to follow certain rules.
Gov. Kemp is taking a chance that all will go well.
His plan runs counter to advice trumpeted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top authority on infectious diseases. He continues to warn that the wrong timing on reopening could result in a spike in the coronavirus.
The governor is aware of the doctor’s position but insists his plan “is the right approach at the right time.”
For everyone’s sake, we certainly hope so. Many of us have dual fears or competing concerns. We’re concerned about our own health and the safety of loved ones, and, at the same time, we’re apprehensive about our businesses, jobs and financial future.
Say a prayer Gov. Kemp’s plan works.