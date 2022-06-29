A common cliché advises people of topics not to be discussed in polite company — politics, religion and money usually leading the way. Two of those topics will be on full display Thursday when the Brunswick and Glynn County governments meet to discuss how to allocate the millions of dollars generated in Local Option Sales Tax revenue among the two entities.
How polite the conversation is at Thursday’s discussion could hinge on how far apart the city and county are when it comes to the split. Currently, the city gets 27% of the cut. If you factor in the funds the county uses as part of the animal control, recreation and traffic light maintenance services provided to the city, the total percentage of tax revenue going to the city reaches 35%.
That is where the rubber could meet the road in these discussions. The city’s population makes up about 18% of Glynn County’s total population. If the county wants to divide funds on a total closer to the population split between city and county, the conversation may not be very polite.
For what it’s worth, County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn is hopeful that the two sides will be close on numbers. He wants to be “as fair as possible” to all parties involved.
“State law is very specific on the split,” O’Quinn recently told The News. “We will not be throwing arbitrary numbers at the city. We will look at all criteria.”
One thing the city seems insistent on during negotiations is taking back control of recreation services in the city. In a questionnaire submitted to The News prior to the runoff election last year, new Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said he wanted to “restore the same opportunity” he had experienced growing up as part of the Brunswick Recreation Department. How much that affects the negotiations is a question that will be answered starting Thursday.
Once negotiations begin, the city and county have 60 days to reach an agreement before it goes to an arbitrator. It would be best for both governments to reach an amiable deal instead of having to settle for an arbitrator’s decision.
The city and county have been getting along pretty well in recent years. County Commissioner Walter Rafolski even designated $250,000 from his part of the county’s discretionary fund toward improvements for city sidewalks and squares.
We hope the good relationship between the county and city keeps the LOST negotiations civil and on track this time around.