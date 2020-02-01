Those familiar with the term “shotgun wedding” know exactly what Sen. William Ligon is trying to do with his recent legislation, Senate Bill 317. Ligon, R-White Oak, wants to force the Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office into an abrupt marriage. Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, will join him in this travesty if or when he follows up on his announced plan to introduce a similar measure in the state House of Representatives.
Their efforts in Atlanta would accomplish this “shotgun wedding” by making it possible to dissolve the county police department with or without the advice or consent of the seven-member Glynn County Commission or county administrator, the eight people whose very job is to ponder such arrangements from time to time and consider what’s best for this community.
Don’t get us wrong. A single, consolidated law enforcement force in unincorporated Glynn County would be highly more economical, more efficient and more effective. One police chief is easier on taxpayers than two. But forcing the two together under one roof within a certain time frame is not the way to go about it. Our community deserves better. The safety and security of individuals and families demand a carefully planned merger. Such a giant step requires an unfettered engagement period, one long enough to assure everyone of a tranquil and beneficial relationship.
When announcing the creation of a mechanism that would eliminate the county police department, Sen. Ligon and Rep. Hogan cited an alarming presentation by a recent grand jury as the catalyst for their decision. It upset them, as it did most of us, to learn that a member of the now defunct drug task force refused to cooperate with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation during the state agency’s probe into allegations of improper behavior and corruption. The two lawmakers feel the dismantling of the drug task force — an effort this region needs, we might add — was not enough.
Their position is understandable, though it fails to acknowledge the county’s own response to the problem. It also fails to take into account the natural imperfections of human beings, especially among law enforcement personnel. You can expect a bump every now and then among the brave men and women who deal with the ugliness most are exposed to on almost a daily basis. It’s the cost of guarding the peace. They bear it alone.
By no means is this an excuse for what happened. Nor should it be interpreted as a green light for two state legislators to think for seven county commissioners and a county administrator.
Let’s look at consolidating law enforcement as a way to produce a more efficient police force and not as a means of going around the county commission just to punish a few.