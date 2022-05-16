For many of us, our pets are part of the family. They are there to help pick us up when we’re having a bad day. They bring joy to almost every aspect of our lives. They are invaluable companions for the entire family.
Sadly, there are dogs and cats who have not found their forever home. Many of these four-legged friends reside at the Glynn County Animal Services shelter, which has a new location at the public safety complex.
As anyone who owns a pet will tell you, taking care of one is not an easy task. Our pets rely on us to make sure they are fed, go on walks so they can do their business and a slew of other activities. Now imagine instead of having to do that for one or two pets, you have to do it for more than 100 pets.
According to the county’s own statistics, the shelter had 89 dogs and 31 cats at its facility. That is a lot of animals to take care of, which is why the staff relies on the help of volunteers to help walk dogs and do other tasks. This is also the time of the year when litters of kittens and puppies are dropped off at the shelter.
That’s why Interim Animal Services Director Lori Austin, a lieutenant with the Glynn County Police Department, put out a call for more volunteers Thursday during an informal meet and greet at the shelter.
Along with volunteers to help with tasks, animal services is also looking for people willing to help foster pets. While the shelter has a lot of larger dogs that may be intimidating, Austin said the shelter has “some really good dogs” that are not as fearsome as their breed may indicate.
If you are looking to make an addition to your family, we urge you to consider adopting a pet from the shelter. These pets arrive at the shelter for a multitude of reasons, but it doesn’t mean there is something wrong with them. Many of these animals just need someone to spend time with them and show them the love they may not have gotten from their previous owners.
If you are unable to care for a new pet but still want to help out, consider volunteering some time at the shelter. Just taking a dog for a walk or spending some time with a kitten would help both the staff and the animals, and it may even help them get adopted down the road.
Shelter dogs and cats deserve the opportunity to live in a home full of love and support. As a community, we can make that happen.