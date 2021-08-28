The pictures and stories coming out of Kabul, Afghanistan, in the wake of the Taliban seizing control of the country again as American forces leave the country are heartbreaking. Afghans looking to flee the country have crowded the airport in Kabul with some running alongside and jumping on aircrafts trying desperately to leave.
Events turned more tragic Thursday when two suicide bombers attacked the airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. We pray for the families and friends of all lost in such a senseless attack.
The scene unfolding is even more difficult for Fahima Rastagar, a student at College of Coastal Georgia. Rastagar was born and raised in Afghanistan before she came to the United States in 2017. She served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Kabul.
She fears what will happen to her family if they remain in Afghanistan. Her parents are among the Afghans that have gone to the airport looking to be evacuated from the country.
Rastagar will be an American soon, as she can apply for citizenship in two months. She will be eligible to take the oath of allegiance in January. If she were a citizen, she would be eligible to sponsor her parents in as immediate relatives by filing an I-30, Petition for Alien Relative. Unfortunately, her family needs help now.
Her parents should be able to qualify for entry as refugees under the Immigration and National Act by proving that they fear persecution in their home country. Considering they are a minority group in Afghanistan and helped the U.S. during its war in Afghanistan, it’s understandable that they would fear retribution from the Taliban.
Rastagar is an exemplary example of how immigrants make our country better. She was helping the U.S. before she even moved here and now she’s a full-time nursing student set to make a huge impact in our community. The day she becomes an American citizen will be a day to celebrate not just for her, but for us as well.
With all that Rastagar has already done, it is incumbent that we help reunite her again with her family. We call on our congressional leaders — Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Buddy Carter — to work on Rastagar’s behalf to get her parents safely out of Afghanistan. We owe it to Rastagar and her family to help them out considering the help they have already provided us.
If you would like to assist Rastagar’s efforts, you can call 912-279-5713.