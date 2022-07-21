What does a nation get when the people who write its laws openly break them and show gross disdain for those who determine their legitimacy and for those who enforce them? Chaos.
The driver of a moving car cannot suddenly up and jump into the back seat and expect the journey to end well. It might be argued it could be done in one of the newfangled autopilot vehicles, but with 435 members of Congress writing the laws of the land and millions of voters determining who they are, the United States is far from being a nation on autopilot.
That is why it is somewhat disquieting that 16 members of Congress chose to break the law and demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington Tuesday. They were among a group of people protesting the high court’s decision to remove federal protection of abortion rights in a ruling that literally kicked Roe v. Wade to the wayside.
All 16 members of Congress arrested were Democrats. One of the participants, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, called it an act of civil disobedience.
She can call it whatever she likes, but it is breaking the law just the same. On top of that, she and the others blatantly disregarded orders from authorities, Capitol Police in this case, to disperse.
She and others in Congress, Democrat or Republican, who pervert the law might as well stand up in the well of the U.S. House of Representatives and announce to the nation to disregard any law or policy passed by Congress or, for that matter, by any other legislative body.
Surely the 16 who were arrested realize they were undermining their own purpose and station. Argue for or against a law or policy on the House or Senate floor, but do not run out like a spoiled, irresponsible brat and break a law with the very next breath.
Granted, abortion is an emotional issue in this country. It brings out the worst in both sides, pro-choice and pro-life.
But as elected guardians of the land, members of Congress, as well as members of state legislatures, county commissions and city councils, are supposed to show leadership, restraint. It is difficult for the rest of the country to remain calm and respectful when its leaders are incapable of it.
The last thing this nation needs is more civil unrest, especially from leadership.