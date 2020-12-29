President Trump is right to question spending bills passed by the U.S. Congress. They include millions in foreign aid at a time Americans, citizens and taxpayers, including numerous individuals and families in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, are worrying about food, shelter and health care.
As of Sunday night, the COVID-19 stimulus bill included $600 for each eligible individual in the states.
Trump thinks it should be higher, a lot higher — more than triple the amount approved by the majority of politicians in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, in fact.
On Monday, the Democratic leadership was rushing a vote to up the amount to what Trump thinks is fair, jacking it up to $2,000 per individual. The vote passed Monday evening. (See story on 6A.) Its fate rests with the U.S. Senate.
It might be difficult for anyone to argue against the loftier figure when considering what Congress stuffed into the separate omnibus spending bill it passed alongside the stimulus plan. It includes $25 million for democracy and gender programs — whatever that is — in Pakistan and $1.3 billion for Egypt and its military, to which the president points out will probably go toward purchasing military equipment from the Arab nation’s favorite supplier: Russia.
Other recipients of American tax dollars during a time when many of our fellow countrymen are homeless — or soon to be — and hungry include Cambodia, $85.5 million; Burma, $134 million; Latin American nations, $505 million.
As the president noted when criticizing the spending packages, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and foreign interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.” Indeed it did.
Congress needs to get its priorities straight. Its focus should be propping up the nation it’s supposed to watch over and represent before fretting over how it might extend a helping hand to those outside our borders. Leave that to the United Nations. Let it worry about what’s happening across the globe. That’s its job.
If Congress is going to give away money, it should give it back to the American people, many of whom need it as much as anyone else.