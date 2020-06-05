It seems the new breed of Democrats and Republicans elected to the U.S. Senate and to the U.S. House of Representatives lack the art of compromise. That does not bode well for the nation. It does not bode well for American citizens.
Just recently, for example, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter joined other Republicans in the House in a lawsuit filed in federal court in an attempt to stop a new policy that is anathema to them. The policy allows members of the House to vote by proxy. In other words, someone who is absent during a vote, apparently for whatever reason, can designate someone else to vote for him or her.
To some, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may sound like a reasonable suggestion. It reduces the number of House members in the chamber, giving them the space to keep a safe distance apart, and minimizes exposure to someone who might be infected with the potentially deadly virus.
None of that matters to the other side of the aisle. Rep. Carter and other Republicans do not like the new policy. For 230 years, they remind their colleagues, members of the House have shown up to debate and vote on issues, even during times of great stress and danger like war and contagious disease. They feel it is selling out all the individuals who risk their own health daily, including nurses and other hospital workers, as well as those who drive trucks to keep supplies moving, grocers and restaurant workers.
Republicans also fear proxy voting could lead to other policy changes in the future that could be construed as anti-democratic. If the majority party, the party in power, can change voting policy, what else can and will it change, it asks?
Sitting down and discussing the pros and cons of proxy voting like two parties with mutual goals — like keeping America safe and strong — would have been a preferred action. It would have kept the two sides talking. Vacating debate and turning to the courts only invites silence and bitterness.
This nation is facing a raft of issues. First and foremost is the ravaging of the COVID-19 pandemic, its deadly effect on the population and the national economy. There is also the civil unrest that’s rippling across the country, which requires constructive attention. It is definitely not the time to become entangled in a legal tug-of-war.
It should be noted that Democrats have relied on similar actions — lawsuits — when finding themselves in the minority and facing measures they opposed.
The men and women we elect to Congress can dislike each other all they want during political campaigns. When they step inside the Capitol, however, they must remember they are all Americans, fellow citizens sent to Washington to watch over the nation’s welfare and interest, not to score points for individual gain or their political party.