In her teen years she was physically abused, locked in rooms and often had an audience of male staffers when taking showers. “It was the most painful and traumatic experience of my life,” this individual, now an adult, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“I had basically no human rights. I was cut off from the outside world, wasn’t allowed to speak to my parents without being supervised. The fact that it’s still happening today — I just can’t sleep at night knowing that.”
This is not testimony from someone in a Third World nation. They are the words of Paris Hilton when describing her time as a teen in an institutional care facility. Something must be done, she says, to protect children while in these facilities.
She and others who experienced similar abuses now have the ear of a bipartisan group in Congress who has introduced the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is one of the sponsors. Others are U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California.
In short, Rep. Carter explains, the bill would provide greater oversight and data transparency for institutional youth treatment programs, implement urgent recommendations to develop information sharing systems among states, and promote the dissemination of best practices for identifying and preventing institutional child abuse.
“Children in institutional care deserve to be safe, healthy and properly cared for, and their parents deserve transparency about their child’s living conditions,” Rep. Carter said. “What’s happening in these facilities too often constitutes child abuse, and the federal government must come together to protect our nation’s youth.”
There is a sense of urgency in getting the measure through Congress. According to Rep. Carter, about 200,000 minors are in these youth residential programs or facilities around the country today. At their best, he says, the residential programs provide counseling, treatment and care for struggling teens and children. At their worst, he warns, they subject innocent children to physical, emotional and sexual abuse, which has led to hospitalizations, prolonged trauma and even death.
Rep. Carter goes on to stress this disquieting note: too many of these centers are operating at their worst.
It is all the more reason why members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, including Georgia’s delegation to Washington, must pass this legislation without delay.