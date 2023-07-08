When forced to cut funding to make it appear the federal government really and truly cares about tackling the nation’s $32 trillion debt, those in charge tend to do what all others before them have done. They skip over programs that do the least good.
After all, sawing on ineffective programs, especially ones that turned out to be duds from the get-go, would only prove what fiscal conservatives have been shouting about, that the government wastes billions of dollars annually on nonsense.
The reduction or elimination of programs with a high failure rate would go virtually unnoticed by the citizenry. Spending would drop without apparent consequences.
That is not the result advocates of a free-spending, big government want taxpayers to experience or see, which is why they exact budget cuts that are sure to bleed. They swing the ax at viable programs, ones average citizens will feel. It is the only way they have at justifying why they should be allowed to continue adding to the national debt and pushing the country closer and closer toward fiscal bankruptcy.
A prime example of this strategy surfaced during the debt-cutting deal struck by fiscal conservatives in Congress and liberal spenders in the Biden administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was among the victims. It was one of the federal agencies thrown on the chopping block.
What CDC initiatives did budget-writers consider to be of high enough value to draw public attention when whacked?
In an era of pandemics like COVID-19 and during a time when individuals and families are literally pouring into the U.S. from nations with nearly zero health care budgets, the CDC is withdrawing millions of dollars from the states for child vaccination programs. Coincidentally, the cuts are coming at a time when communities around the U.S. are reporting outbreaks of disease like measles and whooping cough, preventable diseases with proper vaccination.
Mark Del Monte, CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics, stated it bluntly: “Now is not the time to reduce federal support for routine childhood vaccine administration. We need to make sure every child remains fully up to date on their vaccinations as we approach back-to-school season, and that requires sustained investments in the vaccine delivery system.”
Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, emphasized that community health agencies depend on federal funding to support immunization programs. He fears budget cuts will especially affect low-income families. Health officials expressing concerns are right to be worried. If the vaccination program was unimportant, the government would never have touched it.