When forced to cut funding to make it appear the federal government really and truly cares about tackling the nation’s $32 trillion debt, those in charge tend to do what all others before them have done. They skip over programs that do the least good.

After all, sawing on ineffective programs, especially ones that turned out to be duds from the get-go, would only prove what fiscal conservatives have been shouting about, that the government wastes billions of dollars annually on nonsense.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.