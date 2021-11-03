The Build Back Better bill that has been the focus of Congress for the last few weeks has become a quagmire. Democrats are fighting with each other over what will get in while Republicans remain staunchly opposed to the bill.
One of the items that was included in the bill is something that actually has bipartisan support — the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. The LJSA was not included in the House of Representatives reconciliation bill.
Whether it is included in the final version of the Build Back Better bill or not, Congress should not give up on this important piece of legislation. The LJSA is not a permanent measure. It is a temporary one that will help local newspapers through a tough time as services like Google and Facebook use newspaper content without compensating the papers who put in the work to report the stories.
The LJSA will help local newspapers continue to do our important role in society through a series of tax credits that expire in five years. Those credits not only go to newspapers, but also to businesses and subscribers that support their local paper.
The legislation will give local newspaper subscribers a tax credit up to $250 per year, and that applies to print and digital subscribers. That credit could almost pay for a two-year subscription to The News, let alone a one-year commitment.
For local businesses who run print and digital ads, they would be eligible for a tax credit up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 per year for the next four years. That allows businesses to market their products and skills while also offsetting some of the costs. The money saved can be used in a variety of ways to help businesses, their customers and the community itself.
The temporary tax credits local newspapers would receive would be tied to those papers maintaining their newsrooms and staying committed to serving their communities with local news and information. These benefits are for local papers and will not go to any national media companies.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act should not be lost in the sea of bureaucratic nonsense taking place right now with the Build Back Better bill.
Local newspapers play an important role in keeping citizens apprised of key issues that are often ignored by bigger media. What’s happening in smaller towns across America is just as important as what happens in bigger cities.
The bipartisan support for the LJSA shows it doesn’t need to be a part of the Build Back Better bill to pass. Reach out to our senators — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — and Rep. Buddy Carter, and tell them to show their support for local journalism by pushing through the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.