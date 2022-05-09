May is always among the busiest months of the year. Temperatures are starting to get warmer but haven’t yet hit the crescendo they will reach over the summer. That naturally draws plenty of people out to a variety of social activities.
May is also an end point for schools and universities, institutions that have the biggest effect on most people’s calendars. Be it high school or college, the end of the semester or school year is always packed with a rush of activities.
The biggest event is graduation, where those who have finished their curriculum receive recognition and degrees. While high school seniors still have a few weeks before their ceremony, College of Coastal Georgia celebrated its graduation class Saturday on Jekyll Island.
Those who earned degrees Saturday should be incredibly proud of their accomplishment. They have spent the past two years chasing their academic endeavors while the world changed around them with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college had to suspend instruction when the pandemic began in March 2020 and adapted to the virus on the fly with online classes and hybrid instruction (in class and online).
As these newly minted graduates head out into the world, they will find it closer to the pre-pandemic days but one still feeling the strain of COVID-19. There are worker shortages across a variety of industries. While that has been troublesome for businesses, it should be advantageous to recent graduates.
Businesses of all types are looking for all levels of skilled employees and a degree in hand will make you more in demand than others.
A degree shows prospective employers more than just what you learned in a classroom. While it does show you have a comprehensive understanding of the subject you have dedicated the last few years studying, it also shows that you have the tenacity and willpower to accomplish goals.
Considering the last couple of years, it also shows that graduates have the ability to adapt to their circumstances and find a way to get done what needs to be done. That lesson will come in handy even if you pursue work outside of your field of study.
We congratulate College of Coastal Georgia’s spring class of 2022. The class has already accomplished a lot just by getting to this point.
We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.