For hundreds of students in the Golden Isles, this is their last week of high school. On Thursday and Friday, seniors at Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Brunswick Christian Academy will walk across the stage and get their diplomas. Seniors at Frederica Academy and Heritage Christian Academy had their graduation ceremonies earlier this month.

High school graduation is one of the biggest rites of passage we have as a society. It is also an important milestone that can have a lasting effect on someone’s life.

More from this section