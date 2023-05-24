For hundreds of students in the Golden Isles, this is their last week of high school. On Thursday and Friday, seniors at Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Brunswick Christian Academy will walk across the stage and get their diplomas. Seniors at Frederica Academy and Heritage Christian Academy had their graduation ceremonies earlier this month.
High school graduation is one of the biggest rites of passage we have as a society. It is also an important milestone that can have a lasting effect on someone’s life.
Having a high school diploma can play a vital role in a person’s future. According to www.careeronestop.org, which is run by the U.S. Department of Labor, people with a high school diploma are likely to earn 40% more income than someone without a diploma. It can also greatly impact the chances of getting a job by 33%.
A high school diploma certifies that a person has reached a certain level in their educational journey. Some will continue that path to a variety of colleges, universities and technical schools. Some will join the military while others will head straight into the workforce.
Whatever is next, those walking this week and those who have already walked should be proud of their achievements.
High school is not designed to be easy, even if some students make it look easy. It is meant to help educate students in a variety of topics and prepare them for what’s next.
What students learn in the classroom is important but so are the soft skills students must learn as they navigate through high school. Students have to learn skills such as time management, communication with others, problem solving, among others gained through experience.
One thing they definitely learned is how to keep going in tough times. The Class of 2023 were freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, upending everything in the world. They went from learning in a classroom to virtual learning as they adjusted to life during the pandemic.
Eventually, everything returned to something close to normal as the pandemic is mostly in the rearview mirror now. It is obvious, though, that the Class of 2023 didn’t let the changes get in the way of accomplishing their goals.
We congratulate all the seniors in the Golden Isles who will don their cap and gown and pick up their diplomas. The skills and knowledge you have learned will take you to whatever is next in your journey.
We wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors.