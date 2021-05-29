Congratulations, high school graduates. The day you thought would never come has arrived, and while you might not believe this now, you are a better person for it.
It’s been a tough year. It’s been a tough year for us all. But here you are, high school diploma in hand, ready to take on the world. The fact that you have graduated, are graduating or will graduate is all the evidence you need to prove to yourself and to others that you can meet objectives, achieve goals. Pat yourselves on the back for a job well done.
Just remember that there are quite a few others who deserve a personal “thank you” and a hearty pat on the back. First in line ought to be your parents or guardians, the people whose support and guidance played an instrumental role in your successful completion of high school. For them graduation day can be a mixed bag of emotions. They are both happy and sad but forever proud of you. To many it is the last stepping stone to adulthood for their sons and daughters. Where did those childhood years go? Too fast for most. Much too fast.
Give them plenty of hugs. They could use all you can spare.
Behind parents and guardians in line are your teachers, of course. You think it was a tough year for you? Multiply that by a factor greater than 10 and you might — just might, mind you — get an inkling of what it’s been like for them. Nevertheless, like yourselves, they trudged on, and because they did, all can proudly say this on graduation day: mission accomplished.
Some of you will further your education by enrolling in college or in a technical school. Others will prefer personalized training in one of the wide range of other professional fields important to communities. The desire for self-improvement marches on.
Wherever you go and whatever you do, never lose faith in yourself. You might forget the name of the first astronaut to enter outer space or what mathematicians call certain geometric angles. That’s OK. It happens.
But if there’s one lesson parents, guardians and teachers ingrained in you over years with the hope it will stick throughout your life, it’s this: Don’t quit. Never give up on yourselves.
You will be a better person for it, and the world will be a better place for us all.