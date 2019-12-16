Success and achieving your goals should always be celebrated. While most people think of May as graduation time, there are thousands who will walk and grab their diplomas across the country this December.
The symbolism of graduating in December is almost something you would find in a sappy movie or TV show. It’s not hard to imagine a plot centered around a protagonist with his diploma in hand ready to take on a new year, and in many ways a new life. For those who walked across the stage at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Sunday to get their diplomas from College of Coastal Georgia, we hope that earning your diploma feels the same way.
We would like to congratulate all who have reached such a monumental achievement. Graduating from college is not an easy task. It requires years of dedication and study to achieve as the journey really begins the moment you enter kindergarten.
There is a valuable reward for your hard work. Studies have shown time and time again that people who earn a bachelor’s degree make more money over their lifetime than people who with no degree. The unemployment rate for people with at least a bachelor’s degree is also usually lower than those without any kind of degree.
We also hope that you graduates, whether you were born in Brunswick or arrived to our area to go to college, consider sticking around the Golden Isles now that you have your degree. The future of our area depends on having talented people to help the area grow. No matter what you have earned your degree in, we are certain that there is somewhere in Glynn County where you can put your degree to good use.
We also want you to know that your desire to learn shouldn’t come to an end with graduation. Yes, you have completed a formal process, but the desire to learn should always be present. The only way for us to truly grow is to learn from the lives we and others live. See the mistakes that you and others have made in the past, and you will learn to avoid those pratfalls going forward. In some ways, your learning journey is really just getting started.
Picking up your diploma is like being handed the keys to your future. What you do from here is in your hands, but College of Coastal Georgia has provided you with a roadmap for what is next. It has helped you unlock the skills you will need to succeed. Now, you just need to use them.
Good luck to all of the graduates on their next steps in the crazy adventure that is life.