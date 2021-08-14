Let there be no mistake about it, if ever there was a time when the business community needed the extra hands provided by high school students in August, it’s now. That’s especially true in the Golden Isles, a coastal community still in the thick of the tourism season.
Employee shortages have haunted businesses for some time now. Many struggled to make it to summer, when they could draw upon the energies of youth looking for jobs.
That ended Tuesday, the start of the new school year in Glynn County. For many it ended even earlier with the resignations of teens wanting to enjoy a little time off before going back to school.
Is it fair? Yes. Commerce should not depend on children to survive or thrive. What ought to rank as more important in their young lives is education, not who’s going to keep clean dishes flowing to hungry tourists.
On the other hand, is there room for compromise here? Can the school system extend the summer vacation season of high school students without capsizing its goal of filling young minds with knowledge?
The answer, of course, is certainly, but it will require this: two flexible sides that are willing to listen to each other.
Both sides offer solid defenses for their contentions. Rearranging the school year so that it starts in early August instead of just before or after Labor Day, the former traditional beginning of the return to classrooms, works better for students and teachers. It allows the school system to conclude the first semester before the long Christmas break, or winter break in the new terminology preferred by school systems today.
Businesses also stand on a solid argument. In addition to providing real life experiences to high school students, businesses contribute to the taxes that fund public schools and generate those all-important extra pennies for SPLOST and E-SPLOST issues.
The two sides ought to sit down together with level heads, as well as with a clear understanding of what early school starts and later school starts mean to the other side, and strive to find some middle ground. They both need and complement the other. Now, if they will only act like it.