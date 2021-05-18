Raise your hand if your son or daughter left the community to find a job to go with that recently earned bachelor’s or higher college degree or advanced technology certificate.
If visible, the number of hands in the air right now would be nothing less than shocking but an accurate testament to the state of affairs in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. To put it succinctly, there’s just not enough jobs, jobs commensurate with a higher level of education or skills, to absorb all the young men and women graduating from college or technical schools.
Many of those attending higher education institutions locally are also compelled to leave the community to find a position worthy of the additional time spent in classrooms following high school. Some do not mind starting their adult lives elsewhere. Others do but can do nothing about it and end up living in or near Atlanta or other large cities in this or other states.
This could account for the low percentage of men and women with college degrees in the Brunswick Metropolitan Statistical Area. Rounded off, census data estimate it to be about 24 percent. The Brunswick MSA includes Glynn and two other counties – McIntosh and Brantley.
When taken individually, Glynn County has a bit more glow to it. According to census data, rounded off, 30 percent of the population of Brunswick and the Golden Isles hold college degrees. There is more opportunity here so naturally one would expect some elevation in percentage points. It does not count the number of college degree holders who commute from surrounding counties to jobs here.
Can the percentage of a more educated public change? Or is the Brunswick MSA entangled in the old which comes first scenario, the chicken or egg — more college degrees first or the industries that need and hire them?
With a viable strategy, yes. The Golden Isles Development Authority and Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce are already working on a strategy. They are laying the groundwork for a workforce trained to fit the community’s needs.
It involves the cooperation of a lot of people.
The community must not stop there, though. It must also do everything in its power to bring more opportunity to the region.
It shouldn’t be a hard sell given the assets the three counties in the MSA can wave in front of industries searching for a home. In addition to plenty of four-lane routes running in all directions, there’s the deepwater port, a top-rate airport with service to Atlanta, college and technical school, a growing health care industry centered around an expanding hospital and a region renowned for recreation.