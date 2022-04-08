It is a headline that has become all too common lately in The News — another teenager was the victim of gunfire early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the Arco community around 1:33 a.m. An alert Glynn County Police patrol officer heard gunshots and responded to the scene. While that officer investigated, another officer spotted a vehicle traveling on Burroughs Avenue with its rear window shot out, according to the police report.
The victim was found in the car with the shot out window. He was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was treated and released.
Others who have been caught up in gunfire haven’t been as lucky.
Amondrick Tijuane Roberts, 18 years old, was shot and killed in Selden Park in late December. Roberts’ death, combined with a shootout at the Roxy Theater on Dec. 26, led to the creation of Operation Safe Glynn, a multi-agency effort to clamp down on the rash of violence in the area.
It is incredibly disheartening to see such violence take place in the Isles, but it is extremely distressing when the parties involved are so young.
Teens by nature are still developing skills that older adults should already possess. Their decision-making is still a work in progress. They are more susceptible to bad influences and are still maturing when it comes to controlling their emotions.
This isn’t just an issue in our area. It is a problem across the nation as the number of teens killed or injured by gun violence is trending up. According to Gun Violence Archive, the number of teens killed and injured in gun violence went up every year between 2014 and 2020, with the exception of 2018.
There are no simple solutions to this problem, but there are some things we can all do to help. For starters, it’s important for all of us to impress upon today’s youth that violence is not the proper solution to their problems. We must make sure that we instill today’s teens with the skills to resist the influences that lead to such rash and terrible decisions.
It is also incumbent on gun owners to make sure they properly secure their firearms. Too many guns are being stolen from unlocked vehicles and landing back on the street in the hands of dangerous people.
Police are doing what they can to help stem the violence, but they cannot do it on their own. It is on all of us as a community to do our part to help put a stop to this senseless violence.