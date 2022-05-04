It continues to be disheartening to see so many flare-ups of gun-related incidents in Glynn County.
In Tuesday’s newspaper, not only did we have a story about a shootout that left one person wounded, but we also noted two other instances of shots fired from our three-times-a-week CrimeScene feature that examines local police reports. We also had another report of a gun stolen out of a vehicle, this time by force with a thief breaking into a secured, sheriff-issued patrol truck from another county.
Unfortunately, these incidents occur far too frequently, and all of them present a danger to the community. A gun stolen from a vehicle will more than likely find its way into the hands of a criminal who has nefarious intentions. That’s why it is necessary for anyone who owns a gun to properly secure it — which means not leaving it in your vehicle even if you lock it.
Any reports of shots fired are especially concerning, even if no one is hurt. If there are people just shooting at random vehicles and houses with no discretion, the fact that nobody is struck is a miracle. Unfortunately, one of the weekend incidents did send someone to the hospital.
The question becomes how can we stop this influx of gun violence. Police agencies are not mind readers. They don’t know when someone is going to start shooting at something. All they can do is react as quickly as possible to hopefully find that person and toss them in jail. In order to do that, however, they need help from citizens.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said it best when he told The News that witnesses coming forward is “what helps us solve crimes and clean up neighborhoods. Citizen input and participation is what makes neighborhoods safe.”
One recent shots-fired report in CrimeScene included a crowd scattering in all directions after reports of gunfire around Wolfe and H streets. Police found a school bus damaged by the gunfire, but nobody who was there was willing to talk to police.
This kind of inaction will only exacerbate the problem. It is imperative that anyone who witnesses a crime taking place not only report it to the police but tell them everything they know about the incident. If you fear reprisal, there are ways to help out anonymously like the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.
The safety of our community should be a priority for all of its citizens. That means it is on all of us to report what we know when something happens. That way the police can do their job and get gun-wielding criminals off the streets.