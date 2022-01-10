Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste, with more than a dozen other police officers behind him, announced a new multi-agency public safety initiative Thursday in the same park where an 18-year-old was shot and killed recently. The symbolism speaks for itself.
Amondrick Tijuane Roberts was shot and killed Dec. 26 at Selden Park. It was the second incident of violence on the day as in the early morning hours, a shootout took place outside of the Roxy Theater on Albany Street.
Two incidents on one day and the incredibly sad loss of life of someone so young who had their whole future in front of them requires a strong response. Battiste had some strong words when he announced the initiative, saying he “will not accept unlawful behavior and will not allow violent criminals to prey on others.”
The initiative is a nice start to try to calm any fears citizens might have. Police agencies will have to work together considering the myriad of jurisdictions at play in our county.
With the county, city, state, schools and college police entities are all on patrol in the Isles, good communication between all involved is paramount to stem the tide of crime in the area.
While this approach to community policing is a good first step, it’s also important for citizens to help out the initiative. For this effort to work, citizens also have to be involved.
It starts by making sure gun owners take better care to lock up their guns so that thieves can’t take them. Too often in The News’ CrimeScene section, which runs through recent local police reports, there is someone who had their gun stolen out of their unlocked car.
Each one of those thefts is another gun out on the streets. You can bet those stolen guns will wind up in the hands of someone with nefarious intentions. Don’t just leave your guns in your car, whether you lock it or not.
The community as a whole can also help Operation Safe Glynn by cooperating with police investigations. County investigators believe there is video and photo evidence of the shootout that led to Roberts’ death. We encourage anyone who may have information that will help investigators find the truth about what happened at Selden Park to reach out to police. There are anonymous ways to do so if you would prefer not to have your name attached to it.
Public safety is always a huge concern. It will take a true community effort between the police, local governments and citizens to make Operation Safe Glynn a success.