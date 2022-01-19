For the second time in just a few weeks, a deadly shooting has shaken the Golden Isles. The latest incident took place early Saturday morning at the Bamboo Lounge on U.S 17 as a shootout left one person dead and five injured. Police are seeking two men in connection to the shootout.
This comes not long after a shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 26 at the Roxy Theater. No one was injured in that incident but later that night, an 18-year-old was found shot dead in a separate shooting at Selden Park.
These tragedies occurring so closely to one another will have many people asking pertinent questions about what is going on in our community. After the Selden Park shooting, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste — with officers and leaders from other police agencies in the county standing behind him — announced Operation Safe Glynn. The multi-agency operation is part of a unified effort by the agencies to safeguard the community.
As well-intentioned as Operation Safe Glynn is, police do not have psychic powers to predict when an argument will devolve into exchanges of gunfire. Policing by its nature is reactive more than proactive. Even so, it is imperative that our local, state and federal governments continue to support the efforts of local agencies to tamp down crime by providing police forces with the resources they need.
As a community, we must do our best to help police in their crime prevention efforts. One area that continues to plague the area is irresponsible gun owners who don’t properly secure their firearms.
In The News’ CrimeScene section, which consists of reports from local police, there were two more gun thefts reported from vehicles on Tuesday. That is two more guns out in the wild because their owners couldn’t be bothered to secure them safely in their homes. It is time to consider suspending the licenses of negligent gun owners the same way we do drivers who can’t follow the rules of the road.
Even if we can increase the number of police officers and keep stolen guns off the streets, it won’t matter unless people begin to place more value on human life.
We have to care more about each other so that nobody chooses violence at the first hint of an argument. We have to treat our neighbors with kindness and understanding, and be sure to pass down that lesson to the younger generation.
It is on us as a community to make sure these values take priority over violence and bloodshed. Let’s all do our part to help stem the tide of violence.