Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr finally understand the gravity of a festering situation in this coastal city. Seventy-four days after the shooting death of a young man in Satilla Shores by two men who were chasing him, there are still more questions than answers.
A number of questions stand out above the others. Why, for example, did a father and his adult son think it was OK to arm themselves, jump in a pickup truck and chase down a jogger they wrongly assessed to be a burglar? The question becomes even trickier when noting the father was a former police officer and a retired investigator with the local district attorney’s office, his son a former Coast Guardsman.
Certainly they, perhaps more than others, knew the potential danger and risk of their aggressive action.
Another question — will justice be served — was hopefully answered when the governor and state attorney general promised support and resources to District Attorney Tom Durden of Hinesville. Durden, the new prosecutor in this case, has requested and is receiving the services of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, adding to building hope when he announced he will impanel a grand jury to consider charges against the two.
A disturbing video of the deadly confrontation that pitted Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, against the unarmed 25-year-old jogger sent shockwaves across the nation and to other parts of the world. It’s not something one expects to see in 21st century America.
Those taking to the streets to express frustration against what had been a lack of movement in this case have every right to be upset. When authorities remain mum, it appears progress is at a standstill, even if it’s not. Suddenly a situation that is already intolerable becomes more intolerable. Even ordinarily peaceful citizens will begin to lose their cool then and take to the streets.
Community and state leaders, as well as church ministers and chamber of commerce heads, are publicly letting the frustrated among us know they do not stand alone. They, too, are demanding justice. This lengthening list, in addition to the governor and attorney general, includes Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Demonstrators are exercising their right to express their dismay with the investigation up to now, but they are doing it while remaining calm. Not only is that a sign of respect for the memory of Ahmaud Arbery and his family, but it’s part of the very makeup of the demonstrators themselves. It’s who they are. They want justice, not hostility.
We are all part of this family we call Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
When members of our family feel they are under attack, we all are under attack. Those demonstrating in public are merely reminding us of that.