Public school administrators and teachers have enough problems trying to keep up with the whims of federal and state politicians. Now, thanks to zealous legislators, they may have to brace for more.
Interference in the learning process by those who pretend to know better than educators with decades of experience is a constant in modern times. With all the new laws, rules and policies flowing out of Washington and Atlanta, practicing wave jumping at the nearest ocean shoreline might be the best way to prepare for a career in public school education these days. Learning to walk a tightrope holding a chair in one hand and a tall stack of plates in the other might be an even better practice routine.
This year, for instance, legislators are debating laws on lessons regarding race and the use of the internet by students in school, as well as the subject matter of books in school libraries.
Internet use might be the easiest to abide by. Safeguards should be in place to prevent students from wandering into areas of cyberspace where they do not belong.
Where a teacher or school may stumble into hot water is on race. Even a misconstrued innocent remark from the mouth of the individual standing in front of the classroom could spell trouble. All it would take is for one individual to object or to complain.
While the so-called Critical Race Theory sounds wrong for school children for any number of reasons, race is an important part of American history. This nation went to war over it, for gosh sakes. Martin Luther King Jr. is an American icon who helped raise the nation’s conscience on equality 100 years after the Civil War. There’s a monument to his achievements in Washington
As if race would not be potentially explosive enough, schools will have to be extra careful what they put on library shelves. All it will take for the release of the hounds is for one person to view something as offensive.
This may sound a bit too extreme, but public school systems could likely save themselves the stress of censorship simply by doing away with their libraries. It’s not like schools are supposed to be places of learning — at least not to politicians in Washington and Atlanta.
Grandparents talk about education today being less of what it was during their time in elementary, middle and high school. What they really mean to say is that unlike in their day, public school systems are the dumping ground for all the responsibilities that were once shouldered by others, and they have become meaty targets for hungry politicians in search of a spotlight along the way.
Schools function better in the hands of the communities they serve. That used to be a Republican battlecry when the GOP was the minority party in this state. Guess that changed when the party became the majority.