It is hard to spend all day, every day, with the same people and not, at some point, be annoyed by their presence. Even people that you love, like friends and family, will get on your nerves at some point if you spend too much time around them. Little idiosyncrasies that aren’t usually a problem when you just see someone for a little bit will become the bane of your existence after spending a few weeks sheltered in place together.
It’s been a few weeks since our state was put under a shelter-in-place order. Even before then, many of us were doing our part by staying at home to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Others across the country have been sequestered in their homes for more than a month now.
It is safe to say that there are some frayed nerves in some homes. Just look at our CrimeScene report that ran in Thursday’s paper, and you will see how some are struggling.
That report featured the type of calls the Brunswick Police Department are getting lately. It featured a lot of officers handling arguments and issues between people living in the same house or living near each other.
While neither the city police or Glynn County Police Department had hard numbers on the domestic incidents they’ve dealt with the last few weeks, both told The News last week that at least anecdotally, it seemed there was an increase in house calls they are having to make.
We know we will be under this order through at least April 30, possibly even longer than that, depending on how things are going by the end of the month. Until then, we wanted to offer some tips for living in a confined space with the same people from those who have a lot of experience in the matter — astronauts.
On NASA’s website, they have a story on tips offered by astronaut Anne McClain for living in tight quarters. Many of her tips are valuable for all situations, but there are two that stick out the most.
It starts with communication. It is important to make sure everyone in your home is on the same page. The only way to do that is to discuss openly any issues that arise. While making your voice heard is important, it is equally important to make sure you listen to any concerns others in the household have.
It is also important to make sure you don’t forget about yourself while making sure everyone else is OK. Don’t let the pressures of the day fall entirely on one person. Divide up chores, focus on time management and make sure everyone has a little time to themselves.
We don’t know how much longer these preventative measures will be needed.
Until we can move about freely again, be sure to show compassion to all. Let’s defeat this virus together, not fight with each other.