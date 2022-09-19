News reports generating national headlines in a neighboring state involving adults taking advantage of the innocent nature of young children are enough to make any caring mom and dad reluctant to let sons and daughters out of their sight.
While there are those who may not realize it, parents have a major weapon at their disposal. It is called communication, involvement in the daily lives of their children — especially during the young, tender years.
All too often when a parent is asked where he or she was when their child was suffering at the sinister hands of an abuser or being molested by someone older or an adult for years, the response is “I never realized what was going on. I trusted the environment.”
No one can be faulted for that. Parents should be able to expect their children to be in safe environments when under the supervision of adults.
Unfortunately, it is not always the case. Deviants walk among us, many of whom target children as easy prey.
A recent lawsuit filed on behalf of young girls who claim they were molested or sexually assaulted while participating in the Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greenville, S.C., is another reminder why parents should always remain vigilant. Parents claim in the lawsuit that their children suffered abuse when alone with certain coaches. These unpardonable crimes may go back in time as several decades, authorities say. No one made the depraved incidents public until recent times.
It is reminiscent of the accusations flung at Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor who molested young female gymnasts for years. He is no longer a threat to children. Nassar is now serving 40 years in prison.
Moms and dads, communicate with your children. Know who they are with and converse with them about their daily activities. More than anything else, note even the slightest change in a child’s behavior, mannerisms or personal routines, and ask them about it.
Few know your children better than you during their preteen and teen years. Any sudden change, regardless of how small, will trigger an alarm in an observant parent and fuel an urgency to ask questions.
If you do not have the time, make the time. Do not turn your back on your children. You are their primary line of defense against predators. Whether they admit it or not, they are counting on you for protection from the human wolves who stalk them.