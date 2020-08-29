Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan is obviously disturbed like many of us by all the violence involving police and has decided to try to do something about it. The conductor of Georgia’s upper house of the General Assembly has created the Senate Law Enforcement Reform Study Committee.
Among other things, this special committee will take a careful look at the techniques and practices used by police to enforce laws and protect citizens.
These are his words when announcing the committee: “Law enforcement officers across our state put their lives on the line for us every day and are generally underpaid and oftentimes not provided with tools for success. This committee will engage in a comprehensive study of our law enforcement practices in order to examine whether we are adequately equipping officers with the necessary training to protect our communities.”
Funny, yet not-so-funny, thing is, the rest of us already know the answer. We’ve known it for years, if not decades. Enough words and sentences have been spent describing the problem of low pay and inadequate training to fill the Grand Canyon. Yet here we are, giving this another lookover.
How great it would be if, for a change, a committee strung together by elected officials to uncover weaknesses in law enforcement actually did more than merely reach the same conclusion countless others have before them.
Police aren’t perfect, but neither is the rest of the world, which is why we need them in the first place. There are, however, certain measures that would help weed out law enforcement officers who would be better at other jobs. Just as importantly, there are steps that can be taken to improve the safety of police and citizens, like assigning two fully trained officers to each car patrolling the streets.
Society created a way to weed out bad people centuries ago. It accomplished this with courts and prisons. Unfortunately, though, our prison system works like gravity, only instead of what goes up must come down, it’s what goes in must come out. The criminal records of many of the individuals police arrest over and over again, including those graduating to murder, are as long as the hot season on Georgia’s coast. It’s what happens when the state releases career offenders to pick up their predatory practices where they left off when arrested and convicted for the umpteenth time.
This five-member police study committee, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, must yield something better than what prison reform panels dropped haphazardly on the law-abiding public. Their focus can’t be saving a buck, the primary goal of prison reformers. It must be saving lives, the lives of police and citizens.
If the plan the police reform committee produces costs more, so be it. The state can channel some of the dollars it’s saving by releasing felons early from prison to cover any shortfall.
The News supports the law enforcement community. Please handle it with care.