Space is becoming cramped in the newest version of the Glynn County Courthouse. Built in 1991 as a special-purpose, local-option sales tax project, Glynn County Superior Court judges Stephen Scarlett and Stephen Kelley told the county commission at a work session in June that the courthouse was at capacity when it was completed.
The judges told the commission that space has only become tighter since then, forcing some to find space elsewhere in order to conduct business. Scarlett told the county that the probate court left the third floor and now occupies almost the entire first floor of the old Glynn County Courthouse. The public defender’s office also left the courthouse for the Office Park Building.
To see what can be done about the issues, the county is appointing a new committee called the Courthouse Space Needs Assessment Committee. The committee will, in the words of county commission chairman Mike Browning, “see what is working and not working, see the space requirements and make an assessment of where we are with the courthouse.”
The committee will be tasked with determining if another building is necessary, if the courthouse can be added to and looking at all possible solutions for the problem. The committee will include five people from business, security, law enforcement, architecture and construction backgrounds.
Appointing a committee is a good first step to find out exactly what the courthouse’s needs are going forward. If space is becoming a significant issue, then adding the project to a potential SPLOST 2020 list makes perfect sense.
When the judges spoke to the county in May, the key word they used was stressed. The space issue is not a crisis as of yet, but it is approaching that point.
Now is the time to see what can be done to alleviate any issues so that space will not be at a premium should Glynn County reach the point where a sixth superior court judge is needed. There is currently no space for visiting judges, according to Kelley, so there is definitely no room for a new judge should we get one at some point in the future.
Our hope is that the committee can find a solution that doesn’t include a huge price tag. If we are at the point where a brand new courthouse is needed, all involved need to make sure that it fits the needs of Glynn County for years to come. We shouldn’t have to use taxpayer money to build a new courthouse every 30 years.