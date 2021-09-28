There’s nothing wrong with setting goals, defining objectives. Many successful individuals, businesses and elected governments do exactly that or some variation of it. It’s how they smoothly sail over the cresting and sometimes smashing waves of time.
Oftentimes goals selected involve some small or large change. This, too, can be expected in a world that is constantly changing. Decades ago, for instance, economic leaders called for college educated workers. Today, they’re begging for men and women with technical training and skills. Change — do it or get left behind.
A number of Glynn County commissioners attempted to embrace this concept when creating what they dubbed a “Manifesto,” a pre-arranged track they intend to follow to address local issues. For the most part, they constructed their track with positive ideas and responsible destinations, many of them often mentioned in the past by predecessors but never quite attained. They included projects to ease traffic and improve the county’s two airports.
But there is a major flaw in their track. It’s in the manner they are attempting to steer county personnel — the qualified men and women hired by past commissioners to achieve the successes the county continues to enjoy today, like a healthy budget in the second year of a global pandemic.
To date, the results produced by their plan to “reform county government” are about the same one might achieve with a hand grenade: a mess. Six months after sending the county’s top administrator packing, Glynn County is still without a county manager and a handful of other significant leaders, including a permanent director of emergency management. Interim EDA Joshua Bain was hired on a six-month contract in late August.
Moreover, if it continues to try to fill these critical vacancies by ignoring its own process for finding and hiring replacements, then count on Glynn County slipping back into a reputation it had managed to shed over the years, one unfavorable to quality investment and quality leadership hires. Few have the courage to board a ship controlled by a whimsical board that could decide at any given moment to turn the wheel over to an unqualified pilot.
Stick with deciding destinations beneficial to all, commissioners. Then follow the protocols that have brought top-notch leaders to this community and stand aside while they get us there.