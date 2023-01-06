“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” That is evidently the fate of county government, most recently in regards to a rewrite of the zoning code.
A list of stated goals on the county’s website say the rewrite will “Advance the vision of local residents and businesses. Encourage appropriate growth and promote economic development. Balance development rights with sound planning principles. Ensure that regulations are easy to understand and administer.”
Very nice things to say, but apparently not enough to give the men and women working for consultant TSW what they needed to produce a document to the county’s liking.
The county hired the company in early 2019, nearly four years ago. The seven-member county commission voted to pay the company $200,000 at that time. During a media roundtable on Tuesday, County Manager Bill Fallon told The News the rewrite is still underway.
How did commissioners react to an early draft of the rewrite last May? County Commissioner Walter Rafolski and Mainland Planning Commissioner Neal Boatright were most vocal in their opposition. Rafolski in essence called it a set of HOA rules for the county; Boatright called it “a special interest wish list that is a waste of time.”
A waste of time? What about $212,000 of the taxpayers’ money for which the county has been billed the last four years?
Don’t read into this a condemnation of TSW. It is simply another in a long line of out-of-town consultants with no apparent ties to Brunswick and the Golden Isles beyond contractual obligations. It is doing what it can with the information received.
This is a call for elected leaders to be clear with that they want and to take the reins of Glynn County.
Recall that this is not the first time the county and TSW have found themselves at loggerheads over a recommendation provided in good faith by the consultant. In 2017, county commissioners voted to hire the firm to design a veterans memorial park for $126,050.
A committee of local veterans — including then-Commissioners Michael Browning and Bob Coleman — working with TSW on the design similarly outright rejected the first proposal because it had too many features of a park and not a memorial.
After some input from the committee, and many billable hours later, the consultants returned with a plan more to the committee’s liking. That effort ultimately resulted in a very tasteful Veterans Memorial Park on Newcastle Street near the Glynn County Courthouse.
What comes to mind is that adage about learning from history or repeating it. Perhaps more communication on the front end from commissioners — not from paid staffers, not from appointed committees, but from the seven duly elected representatives entrusted by voters with public office — would have headed off a headache in both cases.