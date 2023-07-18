Adding anything that would create more traffic on residential streets and through subdivisions would be naturally considered intrusive to the individuals and families who reside in the affected area. It is hard to imagine anyone who would be receptive to a plan or an idea that would bring additional vehicles and strangers to their neighborhood night or day.
It appears, however, the Glynn County Commission has just that in mind for a residential pocket on St. Simons Island. The county is pondering a proposal calling for the creation of a kayak and canoe launch site on Dunbar Creek. A parking lot would be carved into the landscape to accommodate at least 15 vehicles.
Initially, Commissioner Cap Fendig was also pondering the creek area as a site for a park to commemorate the Africans who drowned themselves in Dunbar Creek in 1803 rather than submit to a life of slavery. The site is close to Igbo Landing, where that part of Glynn County history occurred. Commissioner Fendig has since backed away from that idea.
Residents near the site of proposed kayak and canoe launch do not want the traffic or activity that public access to Dunbar Creek would draw. Who can blame them? There is the additional noise factor to take into account, as well as those inconsiderate motorists who will toss litter out of the window as they drive by yards. Even worse are the ones who will break the sound barrier speeding down a normally quiet residential street.
Ask any resident who lives in the path of a public facility or park about the habits and manners of motorists and their passengers when driving through another part of the county. The majority of visitors observe the rules and deposit their trash in the proper place, but there is always that handful that could not care less for safety or the cleanliness of the environment.
If there is a way to provide access to Dunbar Creek without having to utilize a residential street, then the Glynn County Commission should consider it. It would be a win-win alternative. Residents would get what they want, and kayakers and canoeists would have greater access to Dunbar Creek.
When considering rezoning applications or new public facilities, commissioners sometimes tend to forget that residents have rights too.