Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning is not the only local official in the state trying to temporarily close the door on out-of-town guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. Twelve commissions in 12 Northeast Georgia counties are trying to do the same thing.
It’s not the beach that concerns the 12. They are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to close the state parks in the region during his statewide shelter-in-place order. It seems there are quite a few people who reside outside the area who feel the beautiful hilly and mountainous terrain of Northeast Georgia is an ideal place to comply with the governor’s mandate.
Are the 12 county commissions being overprotective? Are they going too far to protect the men and women who entrusted them with the leadership of their communities? Is requesting an action that will protect individuals and families from unnecessary risks in their own front yard a bit much?
They don’t think so, and all 12 commissions signed a letter to Gov. Kemp imploring him to shut down the parks.
In the letter, commissioners refute any notion that the parks are a safe harbor from the coronavirus. “To the contrary, the influx of people into our communities has had a staggering detrimental effect on our resources,” they wrote. “Our communities simply do not have enough hospital beds or medical personnel to care for the inflated population. Similarly, there is not enough food, dry goods, fuel and other supplies to adequately provide for the numbers we are experiencing.”
Sound familiar? It’s pretty much the same argument raised by Chairman Browning. Upset that the governor would change his mind about the beaches and declare them reopened, Chairman Browning penned a fairly testy letter to Gov. Kemp. He feels the same way about the beaches as Northeast Georgians do about their parks.
Question is, are they right or wrong? Like everything else these days, the future will answer the question for us. If all remain open and nothing happens, then the 12 commissions and Chairman Browning will have overreacted. On the other hand, if either experiences an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, they will go down in history as being right.
Problem is, when in a position of leadership, it is never OK to gamble with the health and welfare of constituents. COVID-19 kills. It has already claimed the lives of more than 200 Georgians.
Right or wrong, Chairman Browning and the 12 commissions in Northeast Georgia feel compelled to err on the side of caution.