There has been a lot of buzz locally and around if schools should be reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can do so safely. That focus has been primarily on high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. The same challenges that grade schools are facing are also abundant in colleges across Georgia.
To see just how different this year’s start has been for colleges, look no further than our own College of Coastal Georgia. The college has done a great job of fostering more community among the students the last few years with more housing on campus and more social activities.
A big part of building up that community has been the engagement the college provides during the first few weeks. A global pandemic has changed the way the college is doing things this year.
Students were greeted with staff handing out snacks, water and maps on their first day Monday, but as a sign of the times, they were also handing out masks. Students also got a schedule of events that included some in-person events, but also some virtual ones like Monday’s virtual comedy show.
It is probably not the start that students envisioned when they imagined what a first day on a college campus would be like. The pandemic has forced colleges across the nation to adjust to the threat of the coronavirus, so the normal college experience could be out the window this year.
Some colleges, like the University of North Carolina, are going virtual with all of their classes. There are some things that just cannot be learned online though. Technical colleges, like the new Coastal Pines campus that is opening up in Kingsland soon, have to have that in-person learning for lab work. Coastal Pines is limiting the number of students in the lab, and those students will have to wear masks and social distance.
While learning is important, what students do with their free time is also very important. Parties are an inevitability of college life, but this year it is important for students to be mindful of how their actions could affect those around them. Large crowds in an enclosed space isn’t the best thing when it comes to avoiding catching an extremely contagious and dangerous disease.
We encourage all students to follow the guidelines that have been laid out by their universities. Doing simple things like social distancing, frequently washing your hands, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask will go a long way to controlling this outbreak. The sooner we can do that, the sooner college life — and all the fun that entails — can go back to normal.