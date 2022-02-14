It would be myopic to not acknowledge that we live in a digital era. A lot of people get their info, work, enjoy their downtime and basically live their lives through our various screens be it phone, tablet or computer.
But there is still something to be said for being able to hold an object in your hands or see something in the real world for yourself instead of through a screen. It is always better to see a beautiful sunset in person than through a photo.
Newspapers have had to adjust to this digital age — with large tech companies like Google and Meta, formerly called and still mostly known by its old name Facebook, syphoning our news for their own means without acknowledging or paying for it. It hasn’t helped the industry that Wall Street hedge funds have been buying local newspapers and firing most of their staff just to maybe make a few extra bucks on the stock market.
But that is what you would expect from narrow-minded big companies and incompetent Wall Street types who don’t know how to run a newspaper. It is an entirely different story when the wounds come from higher education.
The Battalion is the student newspaper at Texas A&M University. Its print editions and its staff are funded exclusively through the advertisements that run in the paper. Considering they are still printing a paper, they must be doing something right.
That doesn’t seem to matter to University President M. Katherine Banks, who said Friday that the paper would no longer be in print. Not only was The Battalion to become an all-digital platform, it was to come under university control.
Banks said, according to The Battalion, that “We’re not in charge here, the audience is in charge.” If the paper is successful enough to still be running at a time when it is tough for the industry, the audience is speaking. They’re saying they like the print edition.
Like the hedge funds that have ripped the heart and soul out of local news coverage, Banks is also not equipped to make this decision.
“I’m not a professor of journalism, I don’t understand exactly why [print media] is important to the field,” Banks said according to The Battalion.
That didn’t stop her from making it though. Now, a successful, independent newspaper may have to give up its successful print endeavors at the whims of someone unqualified to make the decision. The Battalion deserves to serve its readers the best way possible, which is through print and digital.
The world still needs newspapers, both print and digital versions. Our world may be more digital, but that doesn’t mean it is infallible. Outages can leave websites down for days at a time. When that happens, it’s nice to have something tangible and real that you can read to get your daily news.
We are thankful for all of our readers and advertisers that make it possible for us to bring the news to your doorstep every day.