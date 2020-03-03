We have always been a fan of finding unique solutions to help our community. We saw a perfect example of that over the weekend with the grand reopening of Paulk Park.
The park underwent recent renovations that included a new fence, playground, well and irrigation system, restroom facility and turf. Total cost of the renovation was around $242,000, but not all of it came from taxpayers. Sea Island Co. contributed $10,500 while Honeywell provided a $28,000 grant via Rebuilding Together of Glynn County.
The backbone of this project though is an organization that has earned the respect of most everyone in the Isles. It is safe to say that this project wouldn’t have happened without Coastal Outreach Soccer.
Starting in 2004 as an after-school program to aid underserved and low-income families, the organization has grown immensely to support more than 200 children between the ages of 4 and 18 years old.
Athletics is not the sole mission of COS. The program places a heavy emphasis on academics with a variety of programs and activities. It has borne plenty of fruit, boasting a 100 percent graduation rate for participants since 2014. With the upgrades to Paulk Park, COS will be able to expand to the area and offer its services to nearby preteens and teens.
It is appropriate that a program like COS is in the middle of this project because this truly was a team effort on all fronts. Private business, nonprofits and county government came together to help improve the lives of people in the community.
The effort was also aided by an inspiring number of volunteers who donated time to the project. COS needs more of that community spirit. The program is looking for volunteers to help coach and assist with academics.
If you are looking for a way to give back, we encourage you to volunteer. Call 912-266-1491 or email cos-admin@hotmail.com for more information.
We hope this community-spirited project is not a one-time thing for our area. There are plenty of ways public, private and government entities can team up to help those in need. A lot of the issues facing the Golden Isles right now, such as homelessness, will require this very kind of partnership to solve.
Shawn Williams, executive director of COS, said it best when he told The News that “this is how you change communities.” We look forward to seeing what future collaborations will bring to the Isles.