Downtown Brunswick has already started the process of returning to its former glory.
With developers turning vacant areas into potential storefronts and more housing, the wheels of change are in motion for the area.
To help keep that progress moving forward, two organizations have formed to help facilitate growth downtown.
A Coastal Georgia Foundation meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will formalize Forward Brunswick, an organization that has existed since earlier this year and is comprised of a group of stakeholders who has a vision for downtown Brunswick.
Those who attend the meeting will also get the opportunity to learn about the second organization with its eye on what’s best for downtown Brunswick.
NewCity Brunswick was formed after a group of stakeholders took a trip to Macon to find out how the city turned around its downtown.
By taking the approach to see what other cities have done, the group learned that it is important to build up the housing options for downtown Brunswick to thrive. NewCity will use private capital to support revitalization projects with creative financing tools and a revolving loan program.
Revitalizing downtown Brunswick was never a job for one person or entity. It will require the work of different organizations and government bodies to make the dream come true.
That is something everyone involved with these two organizations recognizes. Justin Callaway, the director of NewCity, said his organization will have a close relationship with Forward Brunswick, which will serve to keep the dialogue and communcation energized among every entity that has a stake in our downtown.
Those involved with both Forward Brunswick and NewCity Brunswick have taken real steps to identify key solutions to enable downtown Brunswick to thrive.
They aren’t concerned about who gets credit for what. They have a collaborative spirit that just wants what’s best for downtown.
We encourage everyone who has an interest in what’s best for downtown Brunswick to be a part of this meeting on Tuesday at the public library.
Also, if you want to learn more about revitalizing Brunswick, we urge you to attend Bringing It Home, A Panel Discussion on the Revitalization of Brunswick on Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia.
This event is the third in a speaker series focused on revitalizing downtown Brunswick. The event is free, but registration is required. Go to coastalgeorgiaevents.evenbrite.com for information on the event and to register.
The revitalization of Brunswick is key to preserving the upward momentum of our area’s economy. We encourage everyone to get involved, to learn about what needs to be fixed and what plans are in place to fix the issues.
Only through working together can Brunswick reach its full potential.