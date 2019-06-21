A familiar refrain has popped up around the Golden Isles in various forms. Whether it is a development authority meeting or the joint county and city commission meeting, the low unemployment rate in the area right now has some worried that there aren’t enough qualified workers to fill the employment needs of the Golden Isles.
That problem has also been on the mind of Pete Snell, vice president of economic development with Coastal Pines Technical College. Speaking at the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting Wednesday in Brunswick, he said the college has created short training programs for people working toward a GED diploma to help them find jobs after they earn their diplomas.
These are not the only students Coastal Pines are focusing on helping. The college is also seeking high school graduates who want to enter the workplace. The program will teach the graduates financial literacy including things like managing a checking account and paying bills on time.
We applaud Coastal Pines’ programs to help get more people into the workforce. High school graduates who don’t plan to go to a college of any kind, whether it is a four-year institution or a two-year technical school, can still be productive members of the workforce.
The unemployment rate in the three-county metro Brunswick area dropped to the lowest rate ever in April at 3 percent. While that is a great achievement, we can’t forget about the people in our area that still needs jobs.
There is also still a need for such workers. The double-edge sword of a low unemployment rate is that sometimes, there are not enough workers to fill new openings. With the census set to kick off next year, more workers will be needed locally to help with the census bureau’s efforts to count every person in Glynn County.
Programs like Coastal Pines will help put more people in a better position to land a job. If you are looking for employment, we encourage you to take advantage of the resources available to help you find the right spot for you. Employ Georgia has listings for local offerings at employgeorgia.com while the The Goodwill Job Connection Center, 249 Village at Glynn Place, also has resources that can help including a job placement program, GED classes and helping with résumés and interview skills.
We know there are people ready to work in the Golden Isles. The more we can do to help them find employment, the better it is for our entire community.