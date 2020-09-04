One of the common laments from many of the industries that call the Golden Isles home is concerns about the workforce. With more and more of the current workforce getting closer to retirement, there are legitimate concerns about having enough workers to replace them from our local pipeline.
Stakeholders such as business and educational leaders in the area have been working on ways to mitigate this issue for decades. A big breakthrough in alleviating the problem was announced Tuesday as Coastal Pines Technical College is looking to expand its campus.
Coastal Pines President Glenn Deibert said the major expansion project will more than double the classroom space on the college’s Brunswick campus while also allowing for more lab space.
The project will add 94,000 square feet for new classrooms as labs. For comparison the existing campus building, which opened in 2015, is 55,000 square feet — most of which is classroom space. The cost for the new addition is $38 million.
The project seems to have support from others in the state as it ranked in the top six among proposed projects by technical schools across the state. Deibert said that usually means the governor won’t veto a project. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, that funding might have been approved this year.
Spending priorities should be scrutinized harder with the pandemic making for an uncertain economic future for people and governments alike. But we feel like this $38 million project would be money well spent.
It’s not an expenditure, it’s an investment into creating a bigger and better workforce for our area. Having a large and talented pool of workers will only help bring more jobs and industries to our area.
The expansion will allow Coastal Pines to expand current programs and add a slate of new areas of instruction. But this goes beyond curriculum. Deibert said that the college plans to offer specialized non-credit training for local businesses to meet current and future employment needs. That will go a long way to making sure area businesses have plenty of workers to choose from when the current crop of workers head off into the sunset.
Yes, $38 million is a lot of money. But with the boon to both businesses and workers that an expanded Coastal Pines will bring, we hope that state officials see this as an investment that will bear plenty of fruit for a long time to come.