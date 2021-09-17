The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economic sector hard. Among the things that have been caught up in the economic fallout are projects that were in motion before the pandemic began. That includes a local project that hopefully is on its way to getting back on track.
At Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting, Coastal Pines President Lonnie Roberts told the group that funding for the planning and design of a new training lab at the technical college’s Brunswick campus is a top priority for the state board of technical colleges. In fact, spending $2.9 million for the building’s design is the No. 1 recommendation the board will send to the state legislature and governor’s office in its 2022 budget.
The project calls for the construction of a 93,765 square foot business and technical center that will more than double the size of the classroom and lab space. The upgrade will certainly be put to good use, allowing Coastal Pines to offer new classes for in-demand fields.
Course additions will include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology, and air conditioning. Lab space will also be available for local companies.
Funding for the new addition’s planning and design was nixed from the 2021 budget due to the pandemic. Now, it may be needed even more than it was before the pandemic.
Workforce concerns existed for many businesses in the area prior to COVID. Most of those concerns centered around if there were enough skilled workers in the area to attract new businesses. It’s hard to convince people to bring their company to Brunswick and the Golden Isles if there aren’t enough people to do the work they need.
Expanding services and offering more diverse classes will allow Coastal Pines to train a more diverse workforce. They are also working with local businesses to make sure they have the right curriculum that employers will find useful in potential workers.
While the pandemic has stalled the planning of this upgrade for a year, the pandemic also shows how the addition is needed. The last 16 months of this pandemic has no doubt forced some people to take stock of their lives. Some are likely looking to enter a new field or find a way they can improve their job prospects.
Technical colleges serve a valuable purpose, teaching skills that are needed for communities to thrive and prosper. It only makes sense for the state to invest the funds so that Coastal Pines can do just that to the best of its ability. Hopefully the state legislature will see it that way, too.