The ocean plays an integral role in the beauty of the Golden Isles. While having it in our backyard is a tremendous asset, we don’t want the sea in our literal backyards, streets or flooding our homes.
We got a taste of what that could be like earlier this month when a new moon — and the higher-than-normal tides that accompany it — coupled with the wind and rain of a nor’easter combined to cause a few days of coastal flooding issues. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville put out a coastal flood warning for Glynn County that lasted for several days.
Anyone who drove over the F.J. Torras Causeway during high tide saw just how high the tide was. The water submerged almost all of the high marsh grass you typically see, pushing up to the lip of the causeway and past it in some areas. The right-hand turning lane onto U.S. 17 from the causeway was completely underwater at times.
This is not the first time coastal flooding has been an issue this year. When Tropical Storm Elsa stalled out over the Isles in early July, it brought a deluge of its own that saw vehicles getting stranded in the floodwaters.
We are also just a few years removed from the damages caused by Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma in 2016 and 2017. Irma was especially dangerous as it brought a storm surge of nearly 7 feet with it.
Those two hurricanes led to something that Glynn County citizens should pay attention to — a study to determine how the city and county will respond to rising seas.
The first phase of the study was completed in September and focused on shoreline related data.
The next phase will determine what efforts our local governments take to combat the problem. A public presentation on the study will take place at 5 pm. today, ahead of the Brunswick City Commission meeting at 6 p.m. You can watch the presentation online at facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/94617123256.
Whether it is a tropical storm or an abnormally large high tide, coastal flooding should be a big concern. We encourage everyone, whether they live in the city or county, to check out the presentation.
It is imperative that city and county leaders look at possible solutions that could mitigate the threat that rising seas and coastal flood events pose to the Golden Isles. This study is a good start to that process.