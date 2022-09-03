The pastor of St. Mark’s has every right to be upset over the goings-on across the street from his Episcopal church on Gloucester where homeless men and women cluster daily. So does everyone else who passes by what was once a commercial bus station, especially if they do so when the facility that draws the homeless there, The Well, is closed. Many seeking its services wait outside for it to reopen.
Suffice it to say, the adults who gather there are not always on their best behavior. In fact, many of the scenes visible to passers-by would be X-rated if shown in the privacy of home on television.
This is not a recent problem, but it is one that is getting worse and growling old to those exposed to it daily as the world turns. In addition to more homeless people being drawn to The Well as its location and offerings become known among the downtrodden, the population of men and women without permanent shelter in this nation is continuing to balloon.
Blame it on a perfect storm of troubles — the pandemic, inflation and years of neglect of people with mental health issues. More people are losing their safe haven, more who are unable to help themselves due to mental illness are being shown the street and greater numbers are relying on any form of relief they can find, including alcohol and drugs. Add this to the fact that an increasing number of Americans are losing patience and getting tired of colliding with the residual impact of economic and personnel degradation.
Organizers and supporters of The Well had every good intention — and still do — when establishing the site. It is the one-stop shopping place for individuals living on the street. There they can find showers, assistance in repairing broken lives, sustenance, and temporary relief from the elements. It is the one place where they are guaranteed to find a friendly face and a compassionate fellow human being who is willing to offer his or her time and resources to assist them however they can.
So how does the community — and this is a community problem — balance the needs of these unfortunate human beings with the rights of individuals to exist in an environment free of openly visible sordid behavior and actions?
This is where clear minds willing to weigh the interest of both sides come in. Somewhere there is a solution, but it will take the collective thinking of fair and open-minded men and women to figure it out.
It can’t go on as it is now, but how cruel and inhumane it would be to take away the one oasis available to those in Brunswick who face daily misery.