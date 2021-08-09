Every citizen that lives along the coastline should be worried about the potential of rising seas causing problems both now and in the future. No matter the cause, it is undeniable that the seas are creeping closer to homes and residences.
If you need an example, just look at some of the recent flooding woes in the Golden Isles. In the last year alone we’ve seen severe storms bring flooding problems to areas of Brunswick. The combination of high tide and Tropical Storm Elsa brought significant flooding to the area just last month.
That is why what is happening Thursday and Friday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center is important to the future of the Golden Isles.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is hosting its Climate Conference this week. The theme for the two-day event is “Minimizing Georgia’s Risk, Maximizing Georgia’s Future.” Conversations and presentations will focus on what government leaders and residents can do in the face of a changing climate.
The DNR will have a wide range of voices speak at the event including coastal and natural resource managers, representatives from multiple state universities, a variety of government officials, private businesses and others. More than 70 presentations are expected to be given over the two days.
One of the best things about the conference is it will showcase the projects going on around the state to help mitigate the effects of the changing climate. We hope that city and county leaders are there and taking detailed notes about how other communities are dealing with sea-level rise.
It is obvious that other communities such as Tybee Island are far ahead of the Golden Isles when it comes to mitigating the problem of rising seas. One of the reasons that the most recent SPLOST vote failed is because some voters did not think there were enough projects listed in the initiative to combat rising seas.
The city and county should both be coming up with plans to adjust to this problem and begin actively pursuing state and federal grants that can help pay for the needed improvements.
That is why we encourage local leaders and stakeholders to take this week’s conference seriously. Let’s take the opportunity to learn about what others are doing around the state and see how that can be applied to help the problems we have in the Golden Isles.