The 10 children and three adults who lost their lives in Alabama Saturday in circumstances authorities are attributing to Tropical Storm Claudette serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers present before, during and after these tropical hit squads. It is a reminder of why those in the path and wake of these storms should take every precaution necessary to protect their lives and the safety of loved ones.
Eight children were among the victims in an afternoon multi-car pile-up on Interstate 65 south of Montgomery in Butler County. Eight of the children killed were in a van returning to a youth ranch for abused, needy or neglected children. They were on their way back to the summer camp after a week of fun and frolic on a Gulf Coast beach.
A ninth child under a year old and her 29-year-old father also lost their lives in the highway pile-up.
Authorities say 18 vehicles were involved in what a witness described as a “horrific scene.” The National Transportation Safety Board is among the agencies attempting to determine the cause of the crash and the deaths.
Other deaths attributed to the storm as of Monday morning, prior to Claudette strengthening to tropical storm status in the Atlantic, included a father, 24, and his 3-year-old son. They were killed when a tree collapsed on their home near Tuscaloosa, Ala. A 23-year-old woman lost her life when her car careened off a road and ran into a flooded creek.
Such somber stories abound when the forces of nature turn wickedly powerful. The tendency is to ask just how much storms like Claudette factor into these tragedies. The answer in many instances may never be known.
Then there’s the facts, facts like conditions before, during and after these ocean-born storms make landfall.
This much is for certain: conditions are seldom, if indeed ever, ideal for travel.
If at all possible, stay off the roads during these less than ideal times. Flooded roads, felled trees and power lines, and swollen drainage ditches are just a few of the potential risks usually caused by heavy rain and winds.
Guard against tragedy. Stay put.