Once upon a time in America, civility ruled, even in politics. No place was this truer than in the South, where words like “gentleman” and “lady” meant something quite more than just man or woman.
Boy, how have times changed. Instead of simply ignoring a person an individual dislikes, the individual feels compelled or motivated by some obscure self-righteousness to be openly disrespectful. This often includes screaming in the face of someone the reason or reasons for negative sentiments.
This caddish conduct, this gross rudeness, is happening more and more in this country and in this state. And like other bad behavior, it is catching on like wildfire. It is the “monkey see, monkey do” theory at work.
Political rallies tend to bring out the worst in opposing voices. Used to be, candidates showed up in public parks or large halls to outline a platform or answer questions from would-be supporters. It was a time for those interested in a particular candidate to actually see in person what he or she stood for and how potential officeholders responded to questions considered important.
Nowadays, it is difficult to hear or attempt to understand political viewpoints when so many opposed to a candidacy show up and do everything in their power to disrupt the rally or drown out responses with unfounded accusations and vitriol. Gov. Brian Kemp experienced heckling recently when speaking to Republicans in the Atlanta area. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has encountered it a time or two when meeting with constituents on the Georgia coast.
Here’s an idea: if you don’t like a candidate, don’t vote for him or her. Or take it a step further and actively campaign for your preferred candidate. Enumerate the reasons face-to-face in door-to-door campaigning why your favorite is the better choice.
This is positive campaigning, campaigning that actually says something and a style of politicking with a greater chance of winning votes. Don’t expect to earn anything but resentment when slipping into the role of a loudmouth critic or nuisance at the other candidate’s rally.
It is a free country with guarded free speech rights, but if you want people to hear and digest what you are selling, hold or sponsor your own rally. Don’t be a pest at someone else’s.