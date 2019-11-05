It is appropriate that Election Day and Veterans Day are usually in close proximity to each other on the calendar. Without those who fought to preserve and protect our freedom for more than 200 years, we would not have the opportunity to go to the polls and let our voice be heard.
That’s why it is important that when the opportunity comes, we honor those who have and continue to fight for that right by doing our civic duty and voting.
If you live in the City of Brunswick, you will get that chance today as two city commission seats are up for grabs in this year’s election. We know an off-year election doesn’t always have a lot of steam to it. City elections do not draw the type of numbers we will see locally next year in the 2020 primary and general elections.
Election officials told The News that if 25 percent of Brunswick’s 9,739 voters cast a ballot today, that would be a good turnout. We hope that city voters take that as a challenge and surpass that number.
It is especially important that city voters participate in this election to let their voice be heard. This is an important time right now for Brunswick. Downtown is showing signs of returning to its former glory. There are issues that need to be addressed such as the city’s gateway and the future of the Oglethorpe Convention Center project.
The city is primed to finally break out of the doldrums that have plagued it over the last few decades. The people that are elected to the North Ward and South Ward commission seats will play a big role in helping to determine how prosperous the future of Brunswick is.
For the North Ward seat, incumbent Johnny Cason is facing three challengers in Gary Bernard Cook, Zach L. Lyde and John Davis Perry II. With so many candidates vying for the spot, a runoff is a possibility. The South Ward seat is less complicated as incumbent Julie Martin is facing challenger Al Verheyn.
The city’s four polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Make sure you know which polling place you should report to and make sure to have the proper identification needed to cast your vote.
If you are a registered voter, don’t sit on the sidelines and watch someone else determine what happens to Brunswick. Cast your vote and contribute to the betterment of the city.