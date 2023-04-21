When it comes to choosing a course of action, the people making that call have to weigh various factors into the decision-making process. Perhaps the most important factor when it comes to making a choice is a question sometimes overlooked in the decision-making process — what happens next?
It is a question that the city of Brunswick needs to be ready to answer when it comes to the homeless issue in downtown Brunswick.
The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, has been a source of contention for many in downtown Brunswick pretty much since it opened in 2015. Five violent acts allegedly perpetrated by homeless people over the past couple of months has led to a new wave of criticism of The Well. Officials with FaithWorks, which operates The Well, have said that not all of those charged are affiliated with the shelter.
On Wednesday, it was announced that The Well would be closing for 65 days. That decision was codified by the Brunswick City Commission during Wednesday’s meeting, but its temporary closure had been announced before the meeting by FaithWorks. The closure is expected to begin Saturday. Mayor Cosby Johnson sent a formal notice to The Well to request the shelter “immediately close its doors and cease all operations,” last week.
The city commission also passed a new ordinance Wednesday with restrictions on how homeless shelters and other service providers operate within the city limits.
With The Well temporarily shutting its doors and a new ordinance in place, the question remains for the city commission — what happens next?
Anyone who believes that closing The Well will magically solve the homeless crisis in downtown Brunswick is living in a fairytale world.
The greater issue goes beyond just one facility. It’s a complex problem that involves a whole host of issues from crime to mental health care.
It’s now on the city, the county government and other stakeholders to find more solutions to help remedy the situation.
The mayor and the city commission have done a good job so far of listening and acting on citizens’ concerns on this issue, but the work isn’t over yet. It’s just beginning.