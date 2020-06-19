The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic strife around the world. Millions have lost their jobs and even households you wouldn’t think were hurting for money are finding ways to pinch pennies during this crisis.
The economic downturn caused by the pandemic is being felt by a majority of citizens in some capacity. And while our state is slowly reopening and relaxing restrictions, it is impossible to know what the future holds for the pandemic. A second wave is not out of the question — with certain guidelines not being followed.
That unknown ultimately led the Glynn County Commission to do the right thing and remove the proposed SPLOST from the 2020 ballot. If approved, the 1 percent sales tax would have been imposed for five years to collect $110 million with the county, city, Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority all receiving a cut of the funds.
That decision hasn’t been well received by city leaders. At a budget meeting Monday, city commissioners agreed to send a letter to the county asking for a SPLOST resolution on the November ballot. That would be a big mistake given the unpredictability of our current economy.
City commissioners are assuming that the majority of the burden would fall upon tourists. While that may have been true for past SPLOSTs, there is no guarantee that would be the case for this SPLOST. The pandemic has already had a detrimental effect on tourism in our area and assuming that it will automatically bounce back is a mistake.
If there are fewer tourists, that puts an even greater tax burden on local residents.
That will take more money out of the pockets of people who might not have much to spare, including city residents that the commission serves.
Don’t just take our word for it. Look at what county commissioner Allen Booker, whose district encompasses downtown Brunswick and the surrounding neighborhoods, said when the county board was discussing whether or not to continue forward with SPLOST in April.
“I have a neighborhood that’s 80 percent impoverished. It’s probably 100 percent now,” Booker said during the meeting.
Given the economic uncertainty a lot of households are facing, now is not the time to try to push for a new SPLOST. Given the way the 2016 SPLOST has been received, there is no guarantee that it would pass anyway.
SPLOST can be a useful tool for municipalities to help fill in the gaps and get necessary projects done. Used too much though, and it becomes a crutch for fiscally irresponsible governments. The same way households across the country have had to tighten their budgets to adjust to this crisis, the city government should do the same.