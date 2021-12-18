City commissioners would be wise to give more thought to the public transportation plan they recently unveiled. They will if encouraging ridership is their intended objective.
The proposed fare could prove to be a sticking point. As suggested or proposed at the commission meeting Wednesday, riders would be charged $3 to $5 each way. What might not sound like a lot of money to many is to others, especially to the elderly on fixed incomes.
They are not the only ones who might be repelled by the ticket price. The 2020 U.S. Census shows why cost is particularly critical in this port city of 16,122. Many residents in this municipality live in poverty. According to the census, Brunswick has a high poverty rate — 34.7% to be exact.
Considering the elderly and impoverished families would be the primary clientele of public transportation, a pricey fare may very well doom the service to failure. Cities that provide public transportation know this, which is why they keep the cost of rides at an absolute minimum.
Take Savannah to the north and Jacksonville to the south, for example. Savannah allows adults and children to ride the trolley free and charges only $1.50 to hop aboard buses run by Chatham Area Transit. Transfers are free.
In Jacksonville, it costs just $2 to ride public buses provided by JTA. People can ride all day to any destination with the purchase of $4 daily pass.
Atlanta charges $1 for riders who are 65 years of age or older. Everyone else pays just $2.50.
In Charleston, S.C., a one-way fare is just $2. Children under the age of 6 can board free when accompanied by an adult.
A public transportation service has long been a prized goal of city commissioners. It has been an even greater goal among the members of the current board of commissioners, two of whom will be leaving city government at the end of this year. Mayor Cornell Harvey and Commissioner Vincent Williams are in the closing days of their terms.
Both would be wise to entrust the final plan for public transportation to the current and new members of the commission. They will if they want a service that be around for a while.