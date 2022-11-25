Problem solving is one of the most important skills a person or business can have. Being able to find the right solution to a problem is an indispensable talent that will always be in demand.
When it comes to a government entity, it should be in the business of helping the citizens and businesses in its jurisdiction find solutions for their problems. The Brunswick City Commission took a different tack at its meeting Monday.
A big part of the meeting was focused on liquor licenses renewals. The first to the podium was Rakesh Patel, the owner of L St. Liquor. Commissioners took Patel to task for people loitering in the parking lot of his establishment.
Patel pleaded his case, saying he has worked to keep people from loitering, but they come back after they are run off by either the store or police. He also said the signs he has posted get torn down after hours.
His efforts didn’t garner any sympathy from the commission. Only one of the commissioners in attendance, Kendra Rolle, discussed a possible solution like the store employing security on the premises. Patel did not think that would be a good move for the neighborhood, but we believe it is not an idea he should dismiss too quickly.
At least it was an attempt at finding a workable solution. Others on the commission did not seem to care about the owner’s plight or his struggles to fix the issue.
L St. Liquor was the only license that was deferred at the meeting even though, as Mayor Cosby Johnson stated when he called Patel up, the store did not have an active violation. Four other businesses, who did have violations, were approved without much consternation from commissioners.
Monday’s confrontation during the meeting wasn’t necessary. It looked more like political theater than a government body trying to solve a problem.
Business owners should make every effort to make sure their customers follow the law, even if that means paying for on-site security, but it is also the city government’s duty to make sure its laws are enforced.
If a business owner is having an issue he can’t solve — like 50 to 60 people loitering outside a store, the estimate Patel gave during the meeting — then it may be time for police to be involved and enforce the rule of law.
Patel made a great point when he said that citing the offenders will teach them a lesson. A citation and a stiff fine, especially for repeat violators, should get the message across.
That is just one possible solution. There may be better options the city and the owner can employ.
That’s why the city should be working with the store to find the proper solution. The way it was handled at Monday’s commission meeting was not productive for anyone.