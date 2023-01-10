Upkeep of the two cemeteries the city of Brunswick owns and operates on U.S. 341 has been an issue ever since most can remember, and the community’s hot, wet springs and summers have been no help. Grass and weeds trimmed or pulled from the ground can begin showing new life by the next sunrise when conditions are right. It’s a never ending battle.
Maintenance, keeping the wild growth down, is even more of an issue when grave sites are left untended for any length of time. Several theories have been advanced over the years to explain the situation, the most popular being that many who are buried there are without descendants, living or who reside locally. There is no one to care for their final resting place.
Another, though less popular theory is indifference brought about by changing attitudes. While there are still many who continue to visit loved ones at Greenwood and Palmetto and take the time to clear the burial site of a family member or friend of overgrowth, not everyone does. They depend on government, city hall, to exert the effort. Others do not really care one way or the other.
City hall used to depend on men and women sentenced to community service for petty crimes to augment what few municipal employees it was able to commit to the task. Today, it pays for a service that avails itself of inmate labor to provide groundskeeping services.
It is an endless battle indeed, but one in which city commissioners and city residents have been unafraid to engage in over the years. Commissioners and residents have attempted to rally the community to take notice of the cemeteries when they have fallen into a shameful state and to take action.
Bringing the issue to the attention of the public today is City Commissioner Johnny Cason. Concerned by what he has seen over the years, Cason would like for the commission to earnestly search for a long-term resolution to the issues the city is facing at Greenwood and Palmetto cemeteries.
Cemetery upkeep is not a challenge unique to Brunswick. Other cities in Georgia and in other states are experiencing similar issues, only some are dealing with it better than others. Mining other municipalities for information, the ones that have been successful, could present Brunswick with a viable solution or two to test here.
Meanwhile, there is nothing wrong with asking organizations and residents to lend a helping hand. Funeral homes and churches might even be amenable to helping out, and in more ways than one.